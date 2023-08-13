Tribunal: “Our Lawyers Have Done A Good Job, There’s Nothing We Can Do Now Than To Wait” -Olafeso

Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Vice Chairman (Southwest), Chief Eddy Olafeso, believes that the country is deteriorating under the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government.

In an interview with THE SUN, Olafeso, a member of the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC), emphasized that the government’s decision to eliminate fuel subsidy without considering citizens’ well-being reflects a lack of concern for the people.

Regarding PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar’s case challenging the outcome of the February 25th presidential election and the impending verdict from the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, Olafeso stated, “We have put the judiciary on trial with the Nigerian people. Time will reveal. Our lawyers have effectively defended our position. We must wait to see how the judiciary will contribute to Nigeria’s revival; to either enhance or hinder the nation; to uphold the constitution of the Federal Republic. So, we remain optimistic.”

Olafeso expressed confidence that the PDP will overcome its challenges and emerge stronger.

