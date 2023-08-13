Tribunal: Our Lawyers Have Done a Good Job, There is Nothing we Can do Now than Wait – PDP’s Olafeso

Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Vice Chairman (Southwest), Chief Eddy Olafeso, has expressed his belief that the country is descending into obscurity under the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government. Speaking in an interview with THE SUN, a national daily, Olafeso, a member of the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC), emphasized that the turbulence caused by the Federal Government’s decision to eliminate fuel subsidy highlights a disregard for citizens’ well-being prior to announcing the policy.

Regarding the case presented by PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who is challenging the outcome of the February 25th presidential election and the imminent verdict from the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, the PDP chieftain remarked, “We have left the judiciary on trial with the Nigerian people. Time will tell. Our lawyers have done a good job of defending our position. There is nothing we can do at this moment than to wait and see what the judiciary will do to revamp Nigeria; to make or mar the country; to do the right thing to protect the constitution of the Federal Republic. So, we are very hopeful.”

Olafeso asserted that the PDP will overcome its challenges and emerge even stronger.

