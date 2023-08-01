NEWS

Tribunal: Oseloka H Obaze Reacts To How Peter Obi’s Lawyer Presented Their Final Written Address At The Court

Oseloka H Obaze, a member of the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council and one of the aides of the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi has reacted after the Legal representatives of the labour party presented their final written address at the presidential election petition court

The labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi and his legal team were at the court of appeal on Tuesday In continuation of their presidential election petition case against the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The case has begun for some time now and it is still in progress

The legal representatives of the labour party presidential aspirant presented their final written address and it has instigated reaction from Oseloka Obaze

Oseloka Obaze praised the legal team for how they made the presentation. He said watching them was like watching an oral dissertation defence

