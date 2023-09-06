TRIBUNAL: Only God Can Remove President Tinubu -Prophet Joshua Iginla Reiterates

Today, the General Overseer of the Champions Royal Assembly, Prophet Joshua Iginla took to his official YouTube to reiterate a statement he made that only God can remove/stop President Bola Ahmad Tinubu.

The well known Christian cleric shared this message after the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) today in Abuja, dismissed petitions seeking to nullify Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidential election victory.

The cleric started by recalling a message he shared on the 31st of December, 2021, that Bola Ahmed Tinubu cannot be taken out of the equation. “You cannot remove him, you cannot drag him backward and you cannot push him aside except God pulls him out of the equation”, Prophet Joshua Iginla reiterates as he further predicted that APC will continue to rule.

“The future of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) is still bright. Hence, the All Progressive Congress, APC, will continue to rule until a David rises up”, Prophet Joshua Iginla said.

