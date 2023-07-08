Tribunal: Obi’s Focus Lies More On The Electoral Process Itself Rather Than Tinubu- Farotimi

During an interview with Channels Television, retired Nigerian lawyer Dele Farotimi responded to a question from Seun Okinbaloye regarding Peter Obi’s hopes of winning at the tribunal. Farotimi emphasized that Obi’s primary focus lies on the electoral process rather than President Tinubu.

In response to Okinbaloye’s question, Farotimi highlighted Peter Obi’s focus on the electoral process rather than President Tinubu. Obi’s concern stems from his belief that a flawed process will yield an unacceptable outcome. Farotimi reiterated the importance of the judiciary as the ultimate refuge for the common man and emphasized the need to evaluate the process responsible for the current situation. By doing so, the judiciary can determine whether the process adheres to normal standards. In Farotimi’s own words, “There was a misunderstanding when Mr. Peter Obi said that, and I’ll explain. When he says that he’s focused on the process, what he’s explaining is that the process itself, if it is flawed, fundamentally flawed, open to manipulation, and not transparent, what it has produced cannot be said to be good, so let’s deal with that process, look at how it has affected the outcome, and if the process is deemed to be bad, the product is obviously not going to be acceptable.”

