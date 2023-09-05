Tribunal: No Election Has Attracted Such Level Of Blackmail And Intimidation Of The Judiciary – Femi Falana

In an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today program, Nigerian human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana, expressed his concerns about the presidential election petition tribunal and the pressures mounted on the judiciary. The interview was conducted by Seun Okinbaloye, who sought Mr. Falana’s perspective on the tribunal’s proceedings and the surrounding issues.

Mr. Falana began by stating that no previous election in Nigeria’s history had attracted such a high level of blackmail and intimidation directed at the judiciary. He highlighted the alarming nature of these tactics employed during the tribunal proceedings. During a recent address to the Nigerian Labour Union in Abuja, Mr. Falana recounted how some individuals manipulated a video recording of his speech to suggest that he advocated for a coup if the judiciary failed Nigerians. He vehemently denied making such a statement.

He revealed his concern about the impression being created that the entire process hinges solely on the tribunal’s judgment. He emphasized that, regardless of the outcome on Wednesday, any party dissatisfied with the ruling still has the option to appeal to the Supreme Court. Therefore, he questioned the basis for the ongoing campaign of cheap blackmail and intimidation against the judiciary. Mr. Femi Falana voiced his apprehensions regarding the intense pressure and intimidation faced by the judiciary during the presidential election petition tribunal. He debunked false claims attributed to him and pointed out the legal process, which allows parties to appeal to the Supreme Court if they disagree with the tribunal’s judgment.

Hear him: “We have been having election petition since colonial era but no election has attracted such level of blackmail and intimidation of judiciary. Just last Friday in Abuja where I addressed the Nigerian Labour Union, some dubious character, got a copy of the video cassette and they put on top in a criminal manner that if judiciary failed Nigerians, there should be a coup as if I said that.”

