Tribunal: Never In Our History Has Judiciary Been Forced To Issue Denials Every Other Day – Keyamo

As the nation continues to monitor proceedings at the ongoing Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, and All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Festus Keyamo has accused some persons of attempting to blackmail the courts into delivering judgment in favor of certain political parties.

In a lengthy tweet posted on his verified Twitter handle on Thursday night, Keyamo, who was a spokesman for the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, stated that it was now becoming a common occurrence for the Supreme Court and the judiciary to issue statements debunking false claims concocted against it.

Going further, the APC chieftain insisted that the Judiciary, which has stood strong even against military incursions and coups, will not be blackmailed into delivering judgment in favor of any party or candidate.

He said; “It’s now one day, one concocted story against the judiciary and judicial officers, all in a bid to blackmail that revered institution to do some parochial bidding. Never in our history has the Supreme Court or judicial arm of Government been forced to be issuing denials every other day over silly allegations without a scintilla of evidence, mischievously conjured and released by some dysfunctional minds who support some dysfunctional politicians.”

