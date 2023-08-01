Tribunal: LP Chieftain Reacts After Seeing Video Of Pastor Praying For The 5 Tribunal Justices

There have been several reactions trailing a video which captured a man of God praying for the five justices currently presiding over of the presidential election petition case at the court of appeal

It is no longer news that the presidential election petition case has been ongoing for a while since it began on 8th of May after the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi, the peoples Democratic Party, PDP presidential aspirant, Alhaji Waziri Atiku Abubakar and some other political parties stormed the court to challenge the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Several sittings have been held since the sitting began and the case is still ongoing

It is no longer news that Justice Tsammani, Justice Stephen Adah, Justice Monsurat Bolaji-Yusuf, Justice Moses Ugo, and Justice Abba Mohammed are the five justices presiding over the presidential election petition case

The viral video of the pastor praying for them has caught the attention of the labour party chieftain, Ken Pela

He said Amen to the prayer

See the post here

Bodeblogs (

)