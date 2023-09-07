Tribunal Judgment:It Is Not Peter Obi & LP That Lost Yesterday, It Is Nigeria And Nigerians-Ozigbo

A former Governorship candidate in Anambra State and Chieftain of the Labour Party, Valentine Ozigbo has reacted after the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja gave Judgement yesterday.

Recall that according to the Independent National Electoral Commission, former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu defeated other strong contenders including Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP to clinch the apex political seat in the country.

The presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and that of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar challenged the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja and their petitions have been struck out by the court yesterday.

Valentine Ozigbo stated on his verified Twitter page; “Yesterday marked one of the darkest days in our nation’s history. The judgement on the @NgLabour’s petition appears to be a direct reproduction of APC’s final address at the tribunal. When will this noble profession jettison technicality for justice?”

He added; “For the record, @NgLabour presented an exceptional case, one that far outshone the efforts of the APC lawyers. It’s not HE @PeterObi and LP that lost yesterday; it’s Nigeria and Nigerians. If we allow this skewed judgment to stand, then we are not only setting a dangerous precedent but are also rendering our judiciary irrelevant. #JusticeUnderDuress #TheRealLossIsOurs”

The recent statement by Valentine Ozigbo on his verified Twitter page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

Penkelemesi (

)