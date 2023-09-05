Tribunal Judgment Wouldn’t Be The Final until the Case Gets To Supreme Court-APC Chieftain, Gololo

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress APC, Dr Garus Gololo has reacted as Nigerians across the country await the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja.

Recall that according to the Independent National Electoral Commission, former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu defeated other strong contenders including Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP to clinch the apex political seat in the country.

The presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and that of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar are currently challenging the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja. Nigerians are now waiting for the judgement of the Court after the judges have heard all petitions. It is expected that the judgment will be given tomorrow (Wednesday) on the matter.

The Sun paper reported that Dr Garus Gololo, while reacting to a statement credited to PDP Chieftain, Bode George said; “Chief Bode George is a person I respect so much, both as a former Military man and as a politician, but this time I can’t agree with him. It is obvious that some of us have refused to embrace true democracy which INEC has set its precedence.”

He added that his party (APC) “would accept whatever would be the outcome of the judgement of the tribunal today.”

Speaking further; he said; “Nigerians and indeed political parties should also know that the tribunal judgement wouldn’t be the final until the case gets to the Supreme Court.”

