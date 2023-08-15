Tribunal: Judgment Will Soon Be Out, We Will All Celebrate and Form a Govt of the People –LP’s Abure

According to VANGUARD NEWSPAPER, Julius Abure, the troubled National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), is hopeful that his party will win the case against President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 general election at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT). Abure expressed his confidence in the judiciary during the inauguration of caretaker committees for the 20 local government areas in Lagos State, stating that he believes the PEPT judges will ensure justice is served and deliver a fair judgment.

According to Julius Abure, the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), he stated that;

“We will continue to pursue our mandate and I’m very sure that the judiciary will do the right thing.

“In the next couple of weeks the judgment will be out and we will all come back here to celebrate and form a government of the people.”

Julius Abure argued that President Tinubu does not possess the ability to rejuvenate the nation, a perspective shaped by the present circumstances. The chairman of the LP stated that the only candidate with the potential to address the difficulties faced by the country is Peter Obi, who is the LP’s presidential candidate in the elections scheduled for February 25th.

“It is only Peter Obi that has a solution to Nigeria’s problems. Age is not on their side, energy is not on their side, intellectual capacity is not on their side, and education is not on their side,” he emphasized.

