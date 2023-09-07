Tribunal Judgment: Tinubu’s integrity, God’s anointing sealed victory, says Lagos APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his victory at the presidential election petition tribunal. It said the achievement was made possible by Mr Tinubu’s integrity and God’s anointing.

On Wednesday, the tribunal in Abuja upheld Mr Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 presidential election.

The tribunal dismissed all petitions by the Allied People Movement, the Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party against Tinubu’s electoral victory.

Addressing journalists at the party’s secretariat on Wednesday night, Lagos APC chair Cornelius Ojelabi said Mr Tinubu’s victory was unsurprising, pointing out that the former Lagos governor deserves the victory, having worked hard before the election.

“President Bola Tinubu particularly worked hard in telling the people his intentions and plans for them during his campaign tours to the 36 states. His victory has also contributed to his victory. It also shows that integrity matters,” Mr Ojelabi explained. “The integrity of Tinubu gave APC the edge in this matter, and we will keep at it.”

The president’s ally, who assured party members of the certainty of rewards for their hard work and loyalty, said God brought Mr Tinubu to save and rescue Nigeria.

The APC chair added, “We called on God, and God answered us. God intentionally brought Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at this time, and we believe he is here to make our lives better. Let us continue to be patient; things shall be better. We shall still celebrate this victory in a big way. Let us hold the forte at our respective areas.”

The Lagos politician, who gathered a crowd of APC stakeholders and members at the party’s secretariat to monitor the court proceedings and ruling via an outdoor screen, said APC was satisfied with the tribunal’s ruling.

“We are glad and happy with the result. We are satisfied with the judgment. APC is not surprised because we diligently worked for this victory,” stated Mr Ojelabi.

On the Labour Party’s rejection of the tribunal’s verdict, Mr Ojelabi said it was expected but added, “The judgment has proven that Nigerians really voted for the APC.”

(NAN)