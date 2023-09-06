Tribunal: Judgment Has Been Delivered; Justice Is Different From Judgment- LP Lawyer, Jibrin Okutepa

Jibrin Okutepa (SAN), a renowned attorney and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, has taken to social media to criticise the tribunal’s decision following its decision to dismiss the petitions filed by Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Gregory Obi challenging the results of the February 25 presidential elections.

In a series of tweets published on his Twitter account on Wednesday night, Okutepa, one of the Lead Counsels for the Labour Party and Peter Obi before the tribunal, insisted that while the court had rendered judgement in the cases contesting the election’s results, it had fallen short of upholding the rule of law.

He added, Okutepa bemoaned the difficulties that the majority of petitioners run into while attempting to obtain crucial electoral papers from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in order to strengthen their legal arguments.

The well-known attorney concluded his tweet by saying that, regardless of how unfavourable a court decision may be, he has been instructed to follow it as part of his obligations as a lawyer.

He wrote; “The verdict has been given. Justice and judgement are not the same. Nigeria would benefit from what those whom we believe to be doing the right thing are dishing out. The truth is in their hearts for those who received judgements.

