Tribunal: Judgment Has Been Delivered; Justice Is Different From Judgment- LP Lawyer, Jibrin Okutepa

Following the decision made by the five-man panel of Appeal Court Justices to reject the petitions lodged by Peter Gregory Obi, the flag bearer of the Labour Party, challenging the results of the February 25 presidential elections, the well-known lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Jibrin Okutepa (SAN), has taken to social media to criticize the ruling issued by the tribunal.

In a series of tweets shared on his Twitter account on Wednesday evening, Okutepa, one of the Lead Counsels representing the Labour Party and Peter Obi at the tribunal, asserted that while the court handed down judgments on the cases concerning the election outcome, it, however, failed to deliver justice.

Furthermore, Okutepa expressed his frustration over the obstacles that many petitioners encounter when trying to obtain crucial election documents from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in order to bolster their legal arguments.

Concluding his tweets, the renowned lawyer clarified that regardless of how unfavorable a court judgment may be, he has been trained to adhere to it as an integral part of his responsibilities within the legal profession.

He wrote; “Judgment has been delivered. Justice is different from judgment. Nigeria Will reap the fruits of what is being dished out by those who we trust to do what is right. Those who got judgments know the truth in their hearts.”

Below is screenshot of his posts

Dear esteemed readers, we cherish your perspectives and opinions on the subject at hand. We encourage you to share your comments in the section below and follow us for more timely breaking news updates. Your engagement helps us foster a vibrant community and keeps you informed. Thank you for being a part of our journey.

Overdose_gist (

)