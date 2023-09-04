Tribunal Judgement: Tinubu’s Expectations Revealed | Popular Musician Confirmed Dead

Presidency Speaks On Tinubu’s Expectation Ahead Of Tribunal Ruling

The Presidency on Monday said President Bola Tinubu is not worried about the ruling of the presidential tribunal, ahead of the judgment to be delivered on Wednesday.

The presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale disclosed during an interview on Channels TV on Monday.

He said, “He (Tinubu) is not worried simply because he knows he won the election.”

According to Ngelale, the President has no need to threaten judicial officers, adding that the judiciary is in the best position to make independent decisions based on the merits of the case before it.

Ngelale said, “The President sees no need to threaten judicial officers. He sees no need to raise speculations against the integrity of judicial officers; he believes in the sanctity and integrity of the Nigerian judicial system, and he believes the great men and women on the panel will make their decisions based only on the facts before them.

“He will continue to ensure that no matter what the outcome of the judgment is, he does his part and ensure that our institutions continue to be respected, not just by him, but all actors.”

The presidential tribunal is expected to rule on the petition filed by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi and flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Source: Naija

Steve Harwell, Former Smash Mouth Lead Singer, Dies at 56

Steve Harwell, the former lead singer of the rock band Smash Mouth, which was best known for its 1999 hit “All Star,” died on Monday. He was 56.

His death, at his home in Boise, Idaho, was confirmed by the band’s manager, Robert Hayes, who said the cause was liver failure.

Smash Mouth was founded in 1994 in San Jose, Calif., and was made up of Mr. Harwell, the guitarist Greg Camp, the drummer Kevin Coleman and the bassist Paul De Lisle. Its first success came with the song “Walkin’ on the Sun,” from the band’s debut album, “Fush Yu Mang” (1997).

An upbeat track with a dark undertow, calling to mind both the Doors and contemporary ska-punk, “Walkin’ on the Sun,” with songwriting credits going to all four band members, went into steady rotation on MTV and topped Billboard’s alternative chart

Steven Scott Harwell was born on Jan. 9, 1967, and grew up in San Jose. He began his musical career as a rapper with the group F.O.S., which stood for Freedom of Speech. With a sound reminiscent of West Coast groups of the late 1980s and early ’90s like N.W.A and Cypress Hill, it released a single, “Big Black Boots,” in 1993. But by then Mr. Harwell was already restless.

He is survived by his fiancée, Annette Jones; a brother, Mark; and three sisters, Carla Crocker, Michelle Baroni and Julie Harwell.

Source: NewYork Times

