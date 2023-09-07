Tribunal Judgement: “Judgement has just been delivered but we have not received justice” – Atiku

In a report from Vanguard paper on September 7, 2023, former Vice President and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has expressed his determination to take his case to the Supreme Court to challenge the election of President Bola Tinubu.

Atiku’s decision comes after his dissatisfaction with the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), which affirmed President Tinubu as the valid winner of the February 25 presidential election.

“Judgement has just been delivered but we have not received justice. Luckily, the Constitution has given us the right to go on appeal.”

Represented by his legal team, led by Chief Chris Uche, SAN, Atiku, the PDP candidate, voiced his disappointment, stating that he received a judgment from the court but not justice. He emphasized that the Constitution grants them the right to appeal the decision.

Atiku’s legal team highlighted the broader significance of their challenge, emphasizing that it’s not just for their client but for the Constitution, the rule of law, and democracy in Nigeria. They had hoped for a judgment that would promote the use of technology to enhance election management, transparency, and accountability, to restore Nigerians’ faith in democracy.

They expressed their intention to explore certain legal principles and aspects of the law when the case reaches the Supreme Court. They confirmed that Atiku had instructed them to proceed with the appeal and that they were in the process of obtaining the necessary records and documents for this purpose.

In conclusion, Atiku’s lawyer reaffirmed that the struggle would continue, stating, “it is not over until it is over,” indicating their commitment to pursuing their case to the highest court in the land.

Chibabyval (

)