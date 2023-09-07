Tribunal Judgement: It Is Not Peter Obi & LP That Lost Yesterday, It Is Nigeria & Nigerians’ -Ozigbo

Valentine Ozigbo, a former Governorship candidate in Anambra State and Labour Party Chieftain, has shared his reaction to the recent judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerged victorious in the presidential election, defeating notable contenders such as Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party.

In a tweet posted on his verified Twitter page as seen in the last screenshot below, Ozigbo expressed his dismay: “Yesterday marked one of the darkest days in our nation’s history. The judgment on the @NgLabour’s petition appears to be a direct reproduction of APC’s final address at the tribunal. When will this noble profession jettison technicality for justice?”

He continued, emphasizing that the Labour Party presented a compelling case that surpassed the efforts of APC lawyers. Ozigbo argued that it was not just HE @PeterObi and LP who lost but also Nigeria and Nigerians. He warned against allowing such a skewed judgment to stand, as it would set a dangerous precedent and render the judiciary irrelevant.

Valentine Ozigbo’s recent statement on Twitter has sparked reactions from his followers and fans on the social media platform.

Savigny (

)