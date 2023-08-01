Tribunal: I’ve No Doubt That Her Presence Will Bring Us Good Fortune, “Ngozi” Means Blessing-Okonkwo

A veteran Nollywood actor, lawyer and a Chieftain of the Labour Party, Mr Kenneth Okonkwo, has noted that he was hoping that the presence of a popular Nigerian writer, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie today in court would bring good fortune to them, noting that the word Ngozi means blessing in Igbo language.

Speaking further, Kenneth Okonkwo made it known that he feels so great meeting with the queen of books herself, praying that God Almighty should answer their prayers today in court.

Mr Kenneth Okonkwo made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his twitter handle, while reacting to the ongoing presidential election petition and the visit of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie today.

He wrote: “1ST AUGUST, 2023

We are seated now waiting for the Judges to come in. It’s great meeting the Queen of the books herself, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, in court. I have no doubt that her presence will bring us good fortune because Ngozi means blessing. May God answer our prayers.”

Since the conclusion of the 2023 presidential election, Chimamanda Adichie has chosen not to be silent, as he had spoken out on several occasions regarding the way the election was conducted. It should be recalled that immediately after the election, she wrote an open letter to the US President, Joe Biden, claiming that the election was marred by irregularities. Be it as it may, Nigerians are waiting patiently to know the judgement that will be delivered by the court.

