Tribunal: It Is Improper To Have A Person Sworn-in While Election Petition Is Still On – Oby Ezekwesili

During a Town hall forum focused on the challenges, lessons, and prospects for future democracy in Nigeria, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, the founder and chair of fix Politics, emphasized that it is inappropriate for a person to be sworn in as an elected official while election petitions are still pending. She stressed the need for a clear resolution of such matters before taking the oath of office.

In regard to the 2023 elections, Dr. Ezekwesili pointed out that they were characterized by issues and shortcomings. She highlighted that the election process cannot be considered fully concluded until the constitutional judicial process is finalized. As a result, she emphasized the significance of the Judiciary’s role in shaping the future of democracy in the country.

From the 2023 elections, two crucial lessons emerged. Firstly, Dr. Ezekwesili highlighted the absence of a comprehensive work program for electoral result management, which she deemed to be below acceptable standards. To rectify this, she advocated for the use of legal instruments and stressed that technology, which has been successful in other jurisdictions, must not fail in Nigeria’s electoral processes.

The second lesson underscored the importance of avoiding swearing-in officials while judicial petitions are still unresolved. Dr. Ezekwesili argued that this practice introduces undue instability into the system, which is particularly detrimental to Nigerian society.

Dr. Oby Ezekwesili’s remarks at the Town hall forum clearly points on the need for resolving election-related issues before individuals assume office. She highlighted the ongoing significance of the Judiciary’s decisions in shaping the country’s democracy. Also, two key lessons from the 2023 elections were identified: the necessity for an improved electoral result management program and the avoidance of swearing-in officials amidst unresolved judicial petitions, as this could lead to societal instability.

