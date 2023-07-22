Tribunal: It Is Improper To Have A Person Sworn-in While Election Petition Is Still On – Ezekwesili

Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, who started FIX Politics, said it is not okay for someone to become an elected official before the election issues are solved. She thinks it’s very important to figure out these problems before starting the job.

Dr. Ezekwesili talked about problems with the upcoming 2023 elections. She said that the elections aren’t finished until the court process about the constitution is finished. That’s why she talked a lot about how important the court is in making sure our country stays democratic.

In the 2023 elections, Dr. Ezekwesili found a big problem. There was no good plan for what to do with the election results. She said we should use the law to fix this problem. She also said we shouldn’t let other countries having better technology stop us from improving our own election process.

Video

Secondly, it was pointed out that it’s really important to wait before giving new people important jobs until any disagreements in courts have been sorted out. Dr. Ezekwesili thinks that this way of doing things is not good for Nigeria and everyone because it just causes unnecessary problems and uncertainty.

Lovematter1 (

)