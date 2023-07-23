Tribunal: Interestingly APC, PDP & Labour Party are saying they want justice- Chris Nwaokobia

Chris Nwaokobia, Convener, CountryFirst Movement, said that it is interesting that APC under President Tinubu, PDP under Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party under Peter Obi are all saying they want justice from the election tribunal.

Chris Nwaokobia made the statement in an interview with Arise during the Morning Show program, when they asked him how confident he is on the Judiciary to dispense justice, amidst media speculations, like Justice Boloukuoromo who was said resigned from the 5 member court panel, less than 24 hours the Supreme court denied purported conversation on phone between CJN, Olukayode Ariwola with President Tinubu on the case before Tribunal, and Atiku saying that APC and it’s agents has ceaselessly trying to stand in the way of justice.

Nwaokobia responded that something tells him that the Judiciary will do right and that they understand the urgency of now, that Nigerians are looking up to them, and that democracy must thrive. He said that with the media reportage on the happenings at the tribunal, he believes that they will dispense justice. However,

“APC is saying they want justice, interestingly, PDP is saying they want justice, interestingly, and Labour Party is also saying they want justice.”

He said looking at the 2023 presidential election, it was not only Yiaga Africa and other local observers that said, the election was predominantly flawed, but also international observers like EU and others. He said still, all eyes are on the Judiciary.

