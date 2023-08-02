NEWS

Tribunal: INEC Told Court That Fine Paid By BAT Isn’t The One Described In The Constitution- Okonkwo

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 333 1 minute read

One of the legal practitioners representing the Labour party, Kenneth Okonkwo has stated that the Independent National Electoral Commission, during the adoption of the final written adress said that the fine that the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu paid in the US is not the fine described in the constitution

Recall that the legal practitioners were at the presidential election petition court on Tuesday in furtherance of their case against Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Okonkwo said that the Legal representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC argued that the fine handed against a person in the past does not count in the present and that the fine paid by Tinubu does not come under the fine described in the constitution because it didn’t come from criminal trial

See the post that he made on his Twitter page here

What do you have to say about this post?

Finesthandwriting (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 333 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

‘If I’m In Charge Of A State In The South East, Nobody Can Enter My State To Cause Chaos’ – Dan Ulasi

10 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Why I Stayed Away From APC Caucus Meeting -Osinbajo, Edo 2024: Urhoghide Declares Governorship Ambition

22 mins ago

Actor Yul Edochie’s Wife Files For Divorce, Demands One Hundred Million Naira Damages

24 mins ago

Reactions As GRV Calls For Suspension Of CMD Manager As Female Doctor Dies During Elevator Collapse

34 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button