Tribunal: INEC Told Court That Fine Paid By BAT Isn’t The One Described In The Constitution- Okonkwo

One of the legal practitioners representing the Labour party, Kenneth Okonkwo has stated that the Independent National Electoral Commission, during the adoption of the final written adress said that the fine that the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu paid in the US is not the fine described in the constitution

Recall that the legal practitioners were at the presidential election petition court on Tuesday in furtherance of their case against Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Okonkwo said that the Legal representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC argued that the fine handed against a person in the past does not count in the present and that the fine paid by Tinubu does not come under the fine described in the constitution because it didn’t come from criminal trial

