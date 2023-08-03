Tribunal: INEC Told Court That Fine Paid By BAT Isn’t The One Described In The Constitution- Kenneth Okonkwo

One of the lawyers representing the Labour party, Kenneth Okonkwo, has claimed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) stated during the final written address that the fine paid by the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the United States is not the same as the fine described in the constitution. Okonkwo and his legal team were present at the presidential election petition court on Tuesday to further their case against Tinubu.

According to Okonkwo, the legal representatives of INEC argued that any fines imposed on an individual in the past should not be considered in the present. They also contended that the fine paid by Tinubu should not be categorized as the type of fine described in the constitution, as it did not result from a criminal trial.

The Labour party’s lawyer, Kenneth Okonkwo, has revealed that during the final written address, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) made a statement regarding the fine paid by Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC). Okonkwo and his legal team were present at the presidential election petition court on Tuesday to further their case against Tinubu.

Okonkwo explained that INEC’s legal representatives argued that any fines previously imposed on an individual should not be relevant in the current situation. They also claimed that the fine paid by Tinubu should not be considered the same as the type of fine described in the constitution, as it did not stem from a criminal trial.

During the final written address at the presidential election petition court, Kenneth Okonkwo, a lawyer representing the Labour party, disclosed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) made a statement regarding the fine paid by Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC). Okonkwo and his legal team were present at the court on Tuesday to further their case against Tinubu.

Okonkwo stated that INEC’s legal representatives argued that any fines imposed on an individual in the past should not be taken into account in the present situation. They also contended that the fine paid by Tinubu should not be considered the same as the type of fine described in the constitution, as it did not result from a criminal trial.

One of the legal practitioners representing the Labour party, Kenneth Okonkwo, has stated that during the final written address, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) made a statement regarding the fine paid by Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC). Okonkwo and his legal team were present at the presidential election petition court on Tuesday to further their case against Tinubu.

Okonkwo explained that INEC’s legal representatives argued that any fines imposed on an individual in the past should not be taken into consideration in the present situation. They also claimed that the fine paid by Tinubu should not be classified as the same type of fine described in the constitution, as it did not arise from a criminal trial.

Graciouswriter (

)