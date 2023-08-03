Tribunal: INEC Gave Us CTC Of Results, From There We Harvested 8,123 Blurred Results- Livy Uzoukwu

Mr. Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party, has confirmed that INEC provided the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the election results. He said that after looking into it, they found 8,123 results that were either completely blank or featured photographs of people or structures instead.

Uzoukwu addressed the media after the court hearing and expressed his displeasure with INEC’s failure uploading accurate election results. He questioned INEC’s legitimacy for supposedly posting validated polling unit results when they were actually blank certified paperwork.

Uzoukwu further, saying, “INEC provided us with the CTC of the results, from which we uncovered 8,123 blurred results.” Others showed results unrelated to polling units, such as ward results or local government collation results, while still others were completely blank.

Uzoukwu also admonished INEC, calling the Commission’s decision to treat Nigerians so flippantly “regrettable.” To this day, Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory in the election that brought the All Progressives Congress to office is being challenged in court by the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.

Start Watching From: 0:30

Unknown247 (

)