Tribunal: INEC Gave Us CCT Of Results, From There We Harvested 8,123 Blurred Results- Livy Uzoukwu

Mr Livy Uzoukwu, SAN, who is a counsel to the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, has disclosed that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, gave them the CCT of the presidential election results and from there, they harvested a total of 8,123 blurred results, noting that some of the results were completely blank, while others were pictures of human beings and buildings.

Speaking further, the Labour Party’s counsel noted that Nigerians should be worried about INEC’s failure to upload election results, demanding to know why a public institution like INEC should upload certified blank document and say it is certified polling unit result.

Mr Livy Uzoukwu made this disclosure while addressing journalists, shortly after the court proceedings.

He said: “Then INEC now gave us the CCT of the results, from there we harvested 8,123 blurred results, some were completely blank, some others were pictures of human beings, some others you have results that are not polling units, like ward results, local government collation results and so on and so forth.”

In addition, Mr Uzoukwu made it clear that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, should stop taking Nigerians for granted, thereby describing the action of INEC as unfortunate.

It should be recalled that the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, are presently in the court Challenging the election that brought the APC’s candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to power, alleging that the election was marred by irregularities and rigging. Be it as it may, Nigerians are waiting to see how it will all end.

