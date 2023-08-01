Tribunal: INEC Admitted That BAT Didn’t Score 25% In FCT But The Court Should Overlook It- Okonkwo

In the ongoing presidential election petition court, one of the solicitors defending Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Gregory Obi, Kenneth Okonkwo, claimed that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, acknowledged that President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu didn’t receive 25% of the vote in the federal capital territory, or FCT, in Abuja.

On Tuesday, the court heard the presidential election petition case, and all of the solicitors were there to defend their respective clients.

Remember that the dispute between Peter Gregory Obi, a presidential candidate for the Labour Party, and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the current president, started on May 8 and has continued ever since.

When discussing what transpired in the presidential election petition court, Okonkwo said that Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s legal counsel, INEC, conceded that he didn’t get a 25% in the Federal Capital Territory but nevertheless instructed the court to disregard this fact.

Visit his blog here.

What are your thoughts on this?

Williams101 (

)