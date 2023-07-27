Tribunal: I’ll walk naked if Peter Obi wins – Charly Boy

According to the Vanguard, Nigerian musician Charles Oputa, also known as Charly Boy, has declared that he will undertake a nude walk on the streets of Lagos in the event of Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party, winning at the tribunal.

It is worth noting that Bola Tinubu of the APC was declared the victor of the February 25 election by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and was inaugurated on May 29.

Currently, Peter Obi and the Labour Party are challenging President Tinubu and the APC’s triumph in court. On Wednesday, Charly Boy took to his Twitter handle to disclose his intentions if Obi is declared the winner.

“If the Tribunal announces Peter Obi’s victory even before the case reaches the Supreme Court, what will you do on that day? For me, I will walk naked from one end of Bodillon to Falomo. And you, what will you do?”

Charly Boy’s bold statement regarding his willingness to walk naked on the streets of Lagos if Peter Obi wins at the tribunal has caused quite a stir among Nigerians. The musician, known for his eccentric style and activism, has always been vocal about his support for the Labour Party and his dissatisfaction with the ruling APC.

The ongoing legal battle between Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu has captured the attention of the nation, with many eagerly awaiting the tribunal’s decision.

As the case progresses and the tribunal’s decision draws near, all eyes remain fixed on the outcome. Will Charly Boy follow through with his promise? Only time will tell.

