Tribunal: If There’ll Be An Election Rerun, Tinubu Won’t Be A Part Of It, He’ll Be Disqualified- LP

As the nation awaits the final verdict to be delivered by the five-man panel of Appeal Court Justices presiding over the ongoing Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) in Abuja, the Labour Party has come out to insist that any potential election rerun will not feature the All Progressives Congress, and its flag bearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the ballot.

According to a report by ARISE NEWS, the Spokesperson, and Head of the Obi-Datti Media Office, Diran Onifade was speaking during an interview with THISDAY on Saturday, when he insisted that judging by the tsunami of evidence tendered against Tinubu in court, the Labour Party is certain that he will be disqualified from contesting in any potential election rerun.

He said; “If there will be a second election, it will be between the top two. Tinubu will not be among the top two because all the issues we raised are enough to disqualify him. The certificate forgery, the drug trafficking forfeiture, the invalid nomination of his Vice, and so on. All those things would have disqualified him in the first place.

So, he is not going to be on the ballot. All these things that his lawyers are doing are just to make him comfortable. They have misled him, and are also trying to mislead and hoodwink the justices. The justices are not foolish.”

SOURCE: TWITTER (ARISE NEWS).

