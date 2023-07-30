Tribunal: If Obi And Atiku Withdraw Their Case Now, Their Followers May Not Be Happy With Them” Bulama Waziri

According to the Sun paper, Waziri Bulama, a former National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and member of the party’s National Advisory Council, stated that he would not recommend that Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi withdraw their petitions against the outcome of the 2023 presidential election. He believes that their followers may not be happy with them if they do so and suggests that both candidates should also consider Tinubu’s invitation to join the government.

Bulama Waziri made this statement in response to a question posed by the Sun paper, which asked if he would advise Atiku and Peter Obi to withdraw their cases from the court.

In his response, Bulama Waziri said, “President Tinubu extended a hand of fellowship to both Atiku and Peter Obi in his inaugural address, acknowledging their leadership contributions to the country, as they have truly paid their dues and gathered a significant following of supporters. However, in elections, it is inevitable that one way or another, somebody has to emerge as the winner.

Currently, both Atiku and Peter Obi are in court, and I believe that once the court reaches a verdict, they will reassess their strategies and positions. It is essential to follow the cases to their logical conclusion, as prematurely terminating them may not sit well with some of their supporters and partisan followers. Allowing the cases to proceed to their rightful end will enable them to conduct a thorough evaluation of the situation.”

Source: The Sun papers

