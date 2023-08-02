Tribunal: If Judges Don’t Give The Right Judgement, The Unexpected Will Begin To Happen” Ayodele

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the founder and General Overseer of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, recently shared a message on his TikTok page. He stated that, based on his previous prophecies about the 2023 presidential result in court, judges who have caused Nigerians pain will face challenges that may threaten their lives.

The cleric emphasized that if the judges do not deliver the right judgment regarding the presidential result in the tribunal, there will be unexpected consequences, and more atrocities may occur in the Judiciary. He partly said, “If the Presidential Election Tribunal judges do not give the right Judgement, I believe the unexpected will begin to happen.”

Primate Ayodele based his message on the scripture from the book of 2 Chronicles 20:20, which advises believers to have faith in the LORD and believe in the words of his prophets for prosperity.

