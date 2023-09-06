Tribunal: If INEC Had Conducted Transparent Polls, There Wouldn’t Be Unnecessary Tension – Akeregha

As Nigerians eagerly await the judgment to be delivered by the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal on the cases filed by opposition candidates challenging the outcome of the Fe, veteran journalist, and public affairs commentator, Igho Akeregha has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of putting citizens of the country through unnecessary tension and anxiety by the way and manner it conducted the elections.

Speaking during an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Kaakaki’ program on Wednesday, September 6, Akeregha, who is a member of the Nigerian Guild Of Editors, argued that there may not have been need for opposition candidates to seek redress in court if INEC had conducted the presidential election in a most credible and transparent manner, thus saving Nigerians from unnecessary apprehension regarding the outcome of the tribunal.

He said; “Why is there tension today? There is tension because INEC failed to do its work as it was supposed to do. If INEC had conducted the elections very transparently, and In a credible manner, and the results are least contested, I am sure that we won’t be sitting down here today, and the country won’t be engulfed in this unnecessary tension.

In every four years, or every election cycle, we come back to this same situation where we have to revert to the courts to determine who becomes President, or who becomes governor across the country. For me, this is very unnecessary.”

