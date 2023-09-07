Tribunal: If INEC Had Conducted Transparent Polls, There Wouldn’t Be Unnecessary Tension – Akeregha

Veteran journalist and public affairs commentator Igho Akeregha has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of putting citizens of the country through unnecessary tension and anxiety by the way and manner in which it conducted the elections. Nigerians are eagerly awaiting the judgement that will be delivered by the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal on the cases filed by opposition candidates challenging the outcome of the Fe.

Akeregha, a member of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, made the argument in an interview on Africa Independent Television’s “Kaakaki” programme on Wednesday, September 6. He claimed that if INEC had conducted the presidential election in a highly credible and transparent manner, opposition candidates might not have needed to seek redress in court, sparing Nigerians from needless anxiety.

“Why is there tension today?” he questioned. Because INEC did not complete its tasks as required, there is tension. We wouldn’t be seated here today and the nation wouldn’t be mired in needless conflict if INEC had conducted the elections in a very transparent, credible manner, and with the results being the least contested.

Every four years, or every election cycle, we find ourselves in the same predicament of having to turn to the courts to decide who will be President or who will be governor across the nation. This is wholly unneeded in my opinion.

SOURCE: YouTube skip until 1:05:19 in the video.

