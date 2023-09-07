Tribunal: I Was Told This Morning That Nyanya-Abuja Road Has Been Blocked By Military–Uwugarien

Dr. Iyobosa Uwugairen, a fellow with the nongovernmental organisation NGE, questioned why the Military would close roads while the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal was deliberating on the petitions filed against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He maintained that the poor shouldn’t be prevented from going about their daily lives.

Iyobosa Uwugairen, the doctor, had said, This morning, I was informed that the military had blocked the Nyanya-Abuja road, as well as the roads in Kubwa and the airport. Why was this happening, I wondered.

In an interview with Kakaaki, a series on AIT Television, Dr. Uwugairen questioned why there had been unrest in the nation due to the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal’s ongoing final sitting.

He contends that since the PEPC does not have final authority over election-related issues, there shouldn’t be such unrest in the nation. Regardless of the outcome of the Tribunal, he insisted that the loser may still appeal the Tribunal’s decision to the Supreme Court.

Uwugairen added that he was taken aback to see that the military had closed some highways in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). That is not the greatest way, in his opinion, to keep the calm throughout the court hearings, he said.

Fast forward to 1:03:13, to watch the interview here.

