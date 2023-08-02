Tribunal: I Don’t know what is going to happen honestly whether they will look at the fact- Dan Ulasi

Dan Ulasi, Former PDP chairman, Anambra state, said that he does not know what is going to happen honestly in the Tribunal whether the court will look at the fact before them.

Dan Ulasi disclosed his curiosity in an interview with AIT during the Kakaaki program when he was reacting to the statement by AIG of police who said that protest might not be the best measure by NLC and TUC now because, there is tension in the polity.

Dan Ulasi said the question is, why is there tension in the polity? He said the tension in the polity is because INEC did not conduct credible election. He said if INEC had conducted free and fair election, there won’t be any tension and that, anybody that lose the election will just congratulate the winner, and go home.

Dan Ulasi said for instance,

“Yesterday I was in court with my Presidential candidate (Atiku Abubakar) and when I listened to the chairman of the tribunal where he was asking SAN Uche questions and I saw where he was going to, I don’t know what is going to happen in this tribunal honestly whether they will look at the fact before them.

Watch video (30:28)

