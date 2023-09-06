NEWS

Tribunal: I Am Being Told This Morning That Nyanya-Abuja Road Has Been Blocked By Military – Dr. Uwugairen

A fellow of NGE, a non-governmental organization, Dr. Iyobosa Uwugairen, has wondered why the Military would block roads because the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal is giving its verdict on the petitions against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; as he maintained that the poor should not be hindered from going about their daily activities.

Dr. Iyobosa Uwugairen had said, “I am being told this morning that the Nyanya-Abuja road has been blocked by the Military, the same thing in Kubwa, the same thing in airport road; why all this?”

Forward video to 1:03:13 – https://www.youtube.com/live/itccQG2iEA8?si=NvnSyWJKwd4XsP2G

Dr. Uwugairen, who spoke during an interview on Kakaaki, an AIT Television programme, wondered why there has been tension in the country over the ongoing final sitting of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal. According to him, the PEPC does not have the final say on election matters, hence, there shouldn’t be so much tension in the country. He maintained that whoever loses at the Tribunal can still approach the Supreme Court to challenge the judgement of the Tribunal.

Uwugairen also said he was surprised to hear that the military blocked roads in some parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). According to him, that is not the best way to maintain peace during the court proceedings.

