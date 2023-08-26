Tribunal: GRV Reacts To Jandor’s Claim That He Is Not A Member Of The Labour Party

The labour party governorship candidate in Lagos, Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour has reacted to the statement made by the candidate of the peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos state, Azeez Adediran popularly known as Jandor that he is not member of the labour party

He was replying to the question raised by one of his Twitter followers online who asked him to clarify the statement made by the governorship candidate of the peoples Democratic Party in Lagos

In a post that Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour shared on his official Twitter page on Saturday, he refuted the claims stating that there is nothing of such and that he is a bonafied member of the labour party

In his post, he said that the matter has been settled earlier in the year stating that it was thrown out by the court

