Tribunal: GRV Reacts After Coming Across A Report Of Him Threatening The Judiciary With Revolution

The Lagos state labour party governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour has reacted after coming across a report about him threatening the judiciary with revolution

It is no longer news that the labour party governorship candidate is currently at the Lagos state governorhip election tribunal challenging the the governor of the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

In a report that was made on NIGERIAN TRIBUNE, Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour was quoted to have said that ” if the judiciary fails to deliver right judgement, there will be revolution”

After seeing the report, he Condemned the report stating that the statement was not from him. He said it is disgraceful that the media organization failed to confirm the source of the report before publishing

He however, ordered the media outlet to bring down the report stating that he has vowed never to speak about the court case

