Tribunal: FCT Has No Power To Determine The Outcome Of An Election Because It Is Not A State–Fagbemi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has responded to the arguments put forth by Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25 election. The party rejects their contention, describing it as both simplistic and absurd. The crux of the issue lies in the claim that Tinubu should not have been declared the winner because he failed to secure at least 25 percent of valid votes cast in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Leading the APC’s legal team, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), contests this notion, emphasizing that the presidential election’s outcome should not solely depend on the voters in Abuja, especially when the overall results show a clear mandate. According to Fagbemi, it would be unreasonable to invalidate the entire presidential election results solely based on a candidate’s failure to obtain a quarter of the votes cast in the FCT.

Fagbemi further elaborates on the unique status of the Federal Capital Territory within Nigeria. He points out that Nigeria is a federation comprised of 36 constituent units, with the FCT being distinct from these units. As the FCT is not a state but rather a territory shared by all Nigerians with equal voting rights, it does not fit the criteria for a constituent unit. Consequently, he argues that applying the spread requirement principle to the FCT would isolate it from other federating units, mandating a presidential candidate to secure 25 percent of the votes cast in the FCT regardless of their level of acceptance in other regions of the country.

“It is the very antithesis of the principle behind requirement of spread, as it will serve the ungainly purpose of isolating FCT from other federating units as to make it mandatory for a presidential candidate to score 25 per cent of the votes cast therein before he could be declared winner of the election, no matter the level of acceptance in other parts of the country”

In essence, Fagbemi believes that applying such a rule would contradict the fundamental principles of Nigeria’s federal structure. He contends that the requirement of spread should not be tied to the FCT in a manner that undermines the overall acceptance of a candidate across the nation. By dismissing Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi’s argument, the APC seeks to affirm President Bola Tinubu’s victory, asserting that the broader picture of national acceptance should prevail over a specific regional criterion.

Source: The Sun paper

