Tribunal: Expect & Always Prepare For The Unexpected From The Nigerian Judiciary- Dele Farotimi

Lawyer and One of the spokespersons of the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council, Dele Farotimi has reacted to the ongoing case at the presidential election petition court in Abuja between the ruling party and opposition parties

The case has got several Nigerians anticipating the outcome. Recall that it began after the independent national Electoral Commission, INEC, declared Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as winner of the 2023 presidential election. However, The labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Obi and the peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential aspirant, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar stood against the declaration and headed to the court

Since the case began, several sittings have been held and many have been looking forward to the concluding part of the case

Farotimi, in a post that he shared on his official Twitter page said that people should always expect and prepare for the unexpected from the Nigerian Judiciary

