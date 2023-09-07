TRIBUNAL: Ex-President Buhari Reacts| STRIKE: NLC Gives Fresh Update| Popular Islamic Cleric Is Dead

History written – Buhari reacts as Tinubu floors Atiku, Peter Obi at Tribunal

Former Nigeria president, Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his satisfaction with the ruling of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT), which affirmed the victory of the All Progressives Congress candidate (APC), President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the February 25 election.

The five-man panel in their judgment, set aside the petitions of the presidential candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Abubakar Atiku and that of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

Buhari, in a statement signed by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, on Wednesday, Buhari said the Tribunal has “written history”.

He claimed that the ruling was a win for the people and democracy.

According to Buhari, the jury withstood intimidation and prejudice to deliver justice according to law.

“If anybody has won today it is the democracy and the people,” the statement read, adding that “with the verdict of the Supreme Court, the election period is over and it is time to put the heat and dust behind us.

“From here, the new APC administration led by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu should get the support of everyone in order to deliver the promises it made to the people.”

Source: Daily Post

Popular Islamic Cleric, Abubakar Argungu Is Dead

The National leader of the Jama’atul Izalatil Bidi’a Wa’iqamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS), Sheikh Abubakar Giro Argungu, is dead.

Naija gathered that the renowned Islamic scholar died on Wednesday in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State capital, after a brief illness.

The National Secretary of the organisation, Sheik Kabir Muhammad Haruna, confirmed the death of Sheik Argungu in a post his verified Facebook page on Wednesday.

Haruna added that the late Argungun will be buried on Thursday according to Islamic rites, adding that a time for the burial will be announced in due course.

He wrote: “We are from God and unto Him we all return. Shiekh Abubakar Giro Argungu is dead.

“The deceased will be buried tomorrow, Thursday, according to Islamic rites. A time for the burial will be announced in due course.“

Source: Naija

It’s a shame on Peter Obi – Apapa’s LP faction accepts tribunal judgement

A faction of the Labour Party led by Lamidi Apapa has accepted the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Court on the case filed by the party’s presidential candidate in the last election, Peter Obi.

DAILY POST recalls that the tribunal on Wednesday ruled that the petition filed by Obi and his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar and their parties had no merit and unanimously upheld the election of President Bola Tinubu.

The judgment was delivered by the Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Haruna Tsammani, assisted by other members of the panel-Justices Monsurat Bolaji-Yusuf, Stephen Adah, Moses Ugo and Abba Mohammed.

Reacting, Apapa in a statement issued by the factional National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi, said it was shameful that Obi and his legal team were unable to prove the allegations of irregularities in the February 25 election.

Apapa also accused Obi of allegedly siphoning money donated for his presidential campaign in 2022.

The statement said: “It is a shame that the legal team of Mr Peter Obi failed to advise him properly before going to the tribunal.

“Peter Obi has just gone on a wild goose chase. Imagine the candidate that failed to fund the party in order to engage the number of required polling agents, also the filing of the witnesses outside the stipulated time has shown that the legal team is a failure.

“Some of us have been saying that Peter Obi decided to go to the tribunal to justify all the money he collected during the campaign, all that money was corruptly siphoned”.

Source: DailyPost

NLC ends warning strike, directs members to resume work

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has ended its two-day warning strike, directing its members to resume work today.

The congress described the participation of its affiliate unions in the warning strike as a “show of undaunted and resilient commitment to defend Nigerian workers and citizens against man-made economic hardship”.

It urged the affiliate unions to stand by for the indefinite strike, should the Federal Government refuse to take effective action to ameliorate the suffering of workers occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy.

A statement yesterday in Abuja by NLC President Joe Ajaero reads: “We write to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our dedicated affiliates, state councils, and esteemed members for their unwavering support and active participation in the recent two-day nationwide warning strike.

“We are pleased to report that, thanks to your resolute commitment, we have made significant strides in achieving the goals set during our National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, which prompted the initiation of this warning strike. It is abundantly clear that our united message has resonated loudly with the government, and it would take a truly inattentive ear not to hear it.

“As we mark the end of the two-day nationwide warning strike today, at the stroke of midnight, we earnestly call upon you all to gracefully conclude the strike and return to work tomorrow (today), in accordance with our initial agreement…”

Source: The Nation

