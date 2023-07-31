Tribunal: Even if they know the truth, the judges will not be able to do the right thing- Primate Ayodele

According to a report from Tribune online paper today, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, the founder and presiding pastor of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church (IESC), believes that the Judges overseeing the Presidential election cases at the tribunal are unlikely to act justly, even if they are aware of the truth.

Prophet Ayodele claims that he continues to receive messages from God, and based on this divine assurance, he revealed what he purportedly heard about the upcoming events in the presidential election case at the tribunal.

The 2023 presidential election’s outcome is currently being contested by the two other major parties, PDP and Labour Party. They have brought the matter to court, challenging the validity of President Tinubu’s victory, and are now awaiting the court’s judgment, presenting evidence to support their claims.

Despite the ongoing legal proceedings, Prophet Ayodele remains adamant in his assertion that Nigeria is trapped, with no other way to describe the situation.

He predicts that the consequences of this entrapment will affect everyone for the next four years. The prophet emphasizes that even if the judges presiding over the election cases possess knowledge of the truth, he believes they will be unable to administer justice, making the situation extremely precarious unless divine intervention occurs.

“We are all going to suffer the consequences for the next four years. Even if the judges handling the presidential election cases know the truth, they will not be able to do the right thing. The situation is very dicey except God intervenes.

Source: Tribune paper

