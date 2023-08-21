Tribunal: Even if there will be a rerun, I doubt if Tinubu can make it- Ambassador Aminu Wali

Former Foreign Affairs Minister, Ambassador Aminu Wali has raised concerns about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s chances in a possible rerun of the presidential election against the opposition. Wali shared his thoughts in a recent interview with The Sun paper.

He explained that the opposition parties, namely the Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party, have lodged complaints at the presidential election tribunal, contesting Tinubu’s victory. If the court decides on a new election between Tinubu and the opposition contenders, Wali believes Tinubu might encounter difficulties securing another win.

Wali pointed out that Tinubu has already taken some unpopular actions, such as removing fuel subsidies, which might turn voters away from him if a fresh election takes place. He noted that numerous Nigerians are dissatisfied with the economic hardships triggered by the removal of fuel subsidies during Tinubu’s leadership.

In the words of Wali, as reported by The Sun paper, “But this is why I am saying Tinubu made a mistake by removing the subsidy even before he knows what the effect is going to be. It is now that he is seeing what the effect is. If today we go for an election, if they say there is a rerun, I doubt if he can make it.”

Ambassador Wali believes that President Tinubu’s early economic decisions have left voters unhappy and exposed him to risk if the election tribunal calls for a redo against the opposition candidates. According to Wali, the removal of fuel subsidies was a strategic blunder that might potentially lead to Tinubu losing the presidency if a new election is mandated.

KINGSIFY (

)