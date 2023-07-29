Tribunal: “Even If There is A Rerun 10 Times, Atiku Can Never Beat Tinubu” -Ibrahim Modibo

Following the interview earlier granted by a chieftain of the people’s democratic party, Daniel Bwala where he opined that there should be a rerun so that Atiku Abubakar could the election, a Chieftain of the ruling all progressives congress, Ibrahim Modibo has opined that even if there’s a rerun 20 times, Atiku Abubakar can never beat Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Ibrahim Modibo made this remark when he was reacting to Tinubu’s ministerial list, explaining why Tinubu picked the former governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike as one of his ministers. According to Ibrahim, the people’s democratic party has lost its ability to win election and Wike would not want to associate with failure.

In his words, Ibrahim Modibo opined “even if there’s a rerun 10 times, Atiku can never beat Tinubu”.

You will recall that the presidential candidate of the people’s democratic party for the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the labour party, Peter Obi have expressed their dissatisfaction at the presidential election petition tribunal over the conduct and the outcome of the presidential election.

Here is the video (from 12:11)

