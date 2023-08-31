Tribunal: Even if PDP have a chance in court, it will not change my position of equity – Wike

Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers state and ex-minister for FCT, expressed his unwavering stance, stating that even if the PDP were to secure a favorable outcome in the Presidential Election Tribunal Court and be declared winners, it would not sway his position.

During an interview on the Politics Today program by Channels Television, Nyesom Wike conveyed his thoughts in response to Seun Okinbaloye’s remark. Okinbaloye suggested that some within the party believed that had certain issues not arisen causing some members to oppose Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate, while still supporting the PDP, the party’s prospects might have improved. Furthermore, he pointed out that even beyond the legal proceedings, there was a potential for the PDP to succeed in the court of public opinion.

Nyesom Wike emphasized his viewpoint, stating, “Even if we entertain the hypothetical scenario where the PDP secures a favorable verdict in court, my commitment to fairness, justice, and equity remains unshaken. The position we have taken is rooted in the idea that the North held the presidency for eight years, and now it’s time for the South. This perspective hasn’t wavered.” He reiterated that he strongly believed in upholding the principles of fairness and equality for all, rather than asserting the dominance of a singular perspective.

In conclusion, Nyesom Wike emphasized the need for adhering to what he considers right and just. He maintained that the equitable distribution of power between different regions is a fundamental principle that should guide decisions, regardless of potential legal outcomes or personal convictions.

Please watch the video below and fast forward to: 42:00

https://www.youtube.com/live/rC4K_00DfKw?si=eSyOHblvvqfRniF2

TomTundex (

)