Tribunal: Even Ancestors That Have Gone Are Eagerly Awaiting This Judgment —Segun Showunmi

According to THE PUNCH, a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Segun Showunmi, highlighted the prevailing tension ahead of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) verdict. Speaking in Abuja on Sunday during a session with journalists, he emphasized that even departed ancestors are anxiously anticipating the PEPT judgment.

Showunmi commended PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for opting for the legal route to seek redress following the February 25th election. This, he said, demonstrates Atiku’s commitment to democracy. He acknowledged that Atiku could have pursued other options, but his democratic stance led him to choose a civil and civilized approach to assert his demands.

According to Showunmi, “Atiku has acted responsibly as a democrat. His decision reflects his dedication to democratic values. Despite potential alternatives, he has opted to remain true to his democratic principles. It is important to note that he refrained from resorting to actions that could have destabilized the situation, even in the face of potential provocations by those seeking to disrupt the status quo. The global community, as well as our ancestors who have passed on, eagerly anticipate this forthcoming judgment.”

