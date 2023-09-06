Tribunal Dismisses Atiku, PDP’s Allegations Of Forgery, Conviction Against Tinubu

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal has dismissed the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate for 2023, Atiku Abubakar, allegations of forgery and conviction levied against President Bola Tinubu, The PUNCH reports.

The court ruled on the respondents’ argument that, while the petitioners argued Tinubu did not meet the constitutional need to run in the election, they did not specify what that criterion was.

Moses Ugo, a member of the five-man panel, also struck out several paragraphs in which the petitioners accused Kogi State Governor and one Friday Adejo, who was alleged to be a Local Government Chairman in Kogi State, of voting violations but did not join them as parties in the petition. Meanwhile, The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal has rejected several of the arguments brought by Atiku Abubakar, the People Democratic Party’s presidential candidate in the February elections.

The portions struck out include those in which the PDP claimed that Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress was unqualified to contest the last presidential election. The court held that while the petitioners claimed that Tinubu did not meet the constitutional threshold to contest the election, they failed to state what the required qualifications were.

