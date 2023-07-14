Tribunal Dismisses APM’s Petition Against Governor Makinde’s Victory, Awards Cost Against Petitioner

The Allied Peoples Movement’s (APM) petition, which challenging the declaration of Governor Seyi Makinde as the winner of the March 18 governorship election, was dismissed by the Election Petition Tribunal in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The tribunal further ordered that the petitioner pay N1 million in costs to the second and third respondents. The judgement was issued by the tribunal’s chairman, Justice Ejiro Emudainohwo, yesterday. All three members of the tribunal agreed, stating that the given cost will discourage other politicians from submitting frivolous petitions.

APM filed an application to withdraw its case on Tuesday, after the tribunal scheduled a hearing on the matter for Thursday. APM’s lawyer, Henry Bello, told the court yesterday that the party had lost interest in the case for four reasons. According to him, the petitioner learned that its candidate, Adeniran Oluseye, who should be the petition’s beneficiary, had previously congratulated the second and third responders on the election results. To avoid wasting time, he urged the panel to dismiss the plea.

Justice Emudainohwo criticized the petitioner for withdrawing the matter 46 days after its candidate complimented the second and third respondents. She found it even more remarkable that the petitioner is unaware of the development, although relying on affidavits deposed before the tribunal by both the candidate and the party chairman.

Source: The NATION

