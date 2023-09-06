Tribunal dismisses APC’s suit against Peter Obi’s eligibility to contest election

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has dismissed petitions by the All Progressives Congress concerning Peter Obi’s eligibility to contest as the Labour Party’s candidate in the presidential election.

During the final judgment on Wednesday, Justice Abba Mohammed, a member of the five-member panel of justices, informed the court that membership in a political party is an internal affair.

Meanwhile, Justice Haruna Tsammani rejected 10 out of 13 witnesses Mr Obi and the Labour Party presented against President Bola Tinubu’s victory.

Mr Tsammani said only three of the 13 witnesses were filed along with the petition and that the remaining 10 witnesses who were subpoenaed had their statements filed after the hearing started, irrespective of the knowledge of the legal provisions relating to the filing of witness statements on oat.