Tribunal: Dele Farotimi replies Seun Okinbaloye after he asked if Obi has hope of winning in court

During an interview with Channels Television, Dele Farotimi, a retired Nigerian lawyer, responded to Seun Okinbaloye’s question about whether Peter Obi has lost hope in winning at the tribunal. Farotimi expressed that Obi’s focus lies more on the electoral process itself rather than President Tinubu.

Farotimi emphasized Obi’s interest in the electoral process, explaining that if the process is flawed, the outcome derived from it will not be deemed acceptable. He further asserted that since the judiciary is considered the last resort for the common man, it is crucial to examine the electoral process.

In addressing the issue, Farotimi clarified the misunderstanding surrounding Peter Obi’s statement. He explained that Obi’s emphasis on the process signifies his concern about its fundamental flaws, susceptibility to manipulation, and lack of transparency. By addressing these issues, it becomes possible to assess their impact on the outcome. Farotimi argued that if the process is deemed faulty, the resulting product cannot be considered satisfactory. Therefore, it is essential for the judiciary, as the last hope of the common man, to scrutinize the process that has led to the current incongruent situation and determine whether it is normal.

Farotimi responded to Okinbaloye’s question by highlighting Peter Obi’s focus on the electoral process rather than President Tinubu. Obi’s concern stems from the belief that a flawed process will yield an unacceptable outcome. Farotimi reiterated the importance of the judiciary as the final refuge for the common man and emphasized the need to evaluate the process responsible for the current situation. By doing so, the judiciary can determine whether the process adheres to normal standards.

In his words; “There was a misunderstanding when Mr. Peter Obi said that, and I’ll explain. When he says that he’s focused on the process, what he’s explaining is that the process itself, if it is flawed, fundamentally flawed, open to manipulation, and not transparent, what it has produced cannot be said to be good, so let’s deal with that process, look at how it has affected the outcome, and if the process is deemed to be bad, the product is obviously not going to be acceptable”.

Check the video , 23:30

KINGSIFY (

)