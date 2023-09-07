Tribunal: Dele Farotimi Reacts After Twitter User Said He Does Not Have Hope In The Judiciary

Lawyer and one of the spokespersons of the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council, Dele Farotimi has sent some words of comfort to a Twitter user who said he has lost hope in the judiciary

His statement was contained in a post that he shared on his official Twitter page

The Twitter user took to his page to state that he has lost hope in the judiciary following the judgement made by the court on Wednesday

It would be recalled that the victory of presidential Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the 2023 presidential election was affirmed by the court and since then, there have been several reactions from several Nigerians

The Twitter user wrote ” I wish I can be calm. I am hurt . I have no hope in the judiciary”

Reacting to his statement, Dele Farotimi told him to be calm and that it is natural to hurt in the face of justice

Kindly read his post below

Bodeblogs (

)